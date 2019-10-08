Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Police raid London flat in drugs operation
Police carried out dawn raids in an operation investigating what they say is the UK's biggest ever drugs conspiracy.
Thirteen men were arrested by the National Crime Agency which said the group was responsible for the importation of more than 50 tonnes of drugs, worth millions of pounds, from the Netherlands.
Read more: Police arrest 13 over 'biggest UK drug conspiracy'
08 Oct 2019
