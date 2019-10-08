Johnson's 'uncooperative crusties' remark
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Extinction rebellion: Boris Johnson's 'uncooperative crusties' remark

Extinction Rebellion protesters on the streets of London have been labelled "uncooperative crusties" by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Speaking at a Policy Exchange event, Mr Johnson said: "I am afraid that the security people didn't want me to come along tonight because they said the road was full of uncooperative crusties and protesters of all kinds littering the road.

"They said there was some risk that I would be egged."

  • 08 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Extinction Rebellion: Worldwide demonstrations