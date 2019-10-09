Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I don't even remember him stabbing me here'
Fifteen-year-old Gadi was stabbed on his way home from football practice simply because he wandered into the wrong area.
More than 20,000 people in England and Wales were injured by knives or sharp instruments last year and survived.
Many, like Gadi, struggle to come to terms with what happened. He tells Clive Myrie his story.
-
09 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window