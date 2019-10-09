Media player
Fast-food chain CEO: 'don't treat business as war'
John Vincent took over as CEO of the fast-food chain Leon five years ago. He saw himself as a general, leading his staff into battle. All that did was to increase his stress levels and those of everyone around him. Then he discovered the martial art of wing tsun. It transformed his understanding of how to do business.
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
This video is also part of a strand called CEO Secrets. You can also follow the series on the BBC News app by adding the topic 'CEO Secrets' in My News.
09 Oct 2019
