'Don't treat business as war'

John Vincent took over as CEO of the fast-food chain Leon five years ago. He saw himself as a general, leading his staff into battle. All that did was to increase his stress levels and those of everyone around him. Then he discovered the martial art of wing tsun. It transformed his understanding of how to do business.

Video journalist: Jeremy Howell

