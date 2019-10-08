On the wards with a London knife injury surgeon

Video

Police forces across England and Wales are battling rising levels of knife crime.

New figures show that between 2014 and 2018, offences involving knives in England and Wales increased by more than two-thirds - rising sharply outside London, but with the capital still the most dangerous area.

The trauma team at the Royal London Hospital in east London is one of the busiest in Europe, dealing with knife and gun attacks, and the BBC's Clive Myrie was given exclusive access to their work over a period of several months.