Teen in care 'treated like stray dog'

Video

A teenage boy who had never had his bed made ready for him and was dropped at a home alone and late at night, had been treated "like a stray dog," a care home manager said.

Chris Wild - who has spent time in care himself - told Newsnight about the night that "broke" him, when a 15-year-old was dropped off unaccompanied at a home he was working at.

A Newsnight investigation has revealed that more than 100 children under 16 are living in unregulated and unregistered accommodation in England and Wales.

Children under 16 should not be routinely housed in this sort of housing, according to the regulator, Ofsted.

Newsnight has been investigating this part of the care sector, as part of its Britain's Hidden Children's Homes series.

The government said local authorities must provide "safe" accommodation.

You can watch Newsnight on BBC Two at 22:30 on Thursday. Catch up on iPlayer, subscribe to the programme on YouTube and follow it on Twitter.