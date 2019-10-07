Joker actor surprises fans

Video

Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix dropped by a screening of his new film at the Alamo Drafthouse in Los Angeles. He took time to meet with fans, answer questions and snap selfies.

"Joker" opened in movie theatres worldwide this week after winning the top prize at the Venice film festival last month.

With an estimated $93.5 million (£75.8 million) in ticket sales it has delivered the 'largest October domestic opening ever' in the USA.