'Everyone was running' - 1Xtra Live assault
A BBC 1Xtra live event in Birmingham had to finish early after rapper Krept was attacked with a knife in a backstage area.

One audience member says she went to get a drink during the show, then "all of a sudden everyone was running out of the building".

  • 06 Oct 2019
