'Everyone was running' - 1Xtra Live assault

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
1Xtra Live: 'Everyone was running' after event finished early
A BBC 1Xtra live event in Birmingham had to finish early after rapper Krept was attacked with a knife in a backstage area.
One audience member says she went to get a drink during the show, then "all of a sudden everyone was running out of the building".
-
06 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-49953398/1xtra-live-everyone-was-running-after-event-finished-earlyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window