'It's like trainers are made for men'

Video

Shanice, Jackie and Lauryn describe the challenge of finding hype trainers in their size.

The women, who describe themselves as "sneakerheads" and have hundreds of sports shoes, each say shops rarely have the right sizes for them compared to men's sizes.

Adidas and Reebok have told the BBC some of their limited edition trainers start in smaller sizes and because the shoes are limited edition releases, "there can be limited availability across all sizes".