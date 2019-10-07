The woman stabbed twice by other women
Women and girls make up 25% of all knife crime victims, according to data obtained by the BBC from 33 out of 43 police forces in England and Wales.

Lydia Lawrence from north London has been stabbed twice.

She spoke to home affairs correspondent Sarah Corker about her story, and how she now helps others to avoid the dangers of knife crime.

