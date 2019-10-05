Gay Times celebrates 500 editions

Media player
Gay Times: From bankruptcy to 500 editions
The world of publishing has seen titles come and go, but one monthly magazine has just launched its 500th edition after almost half a century.
Gay Times is now Europe’s longest running LGBT publication, after surviving bankruptcy, rebranding, and decades of prejudice.
Ben Hunte, the BBC’s LGBT Correspondent, has been looking at the magazine from the past to the present.
05 Oct 2019
