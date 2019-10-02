Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thomas Cook employees protest at Parliament
Former employees of Thomas Cook hand in a petition to the government demanding answers about the company's collapse.
About 9,000 staff in the UK were left jobless when the business failed to secure a last-ditch rescue deal.
They are also urging the government to launch an investigation about where the money from the business has gone.
02 Oct 2019
