Thomas Cook employees protest at Parliament
Video

Former employees of Thomas Cook hand in a petition to the government demanding answers about the company's collapse.

About 9,000 staff in the UK were left jobless when the business failed to secure a last-ditch rescue deal.

They are also urging the government to launch an investigation about where the money from the business has gone.

  • 02 Oct 2019
