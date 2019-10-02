Peter Sissons announces John Major's resignation
Peter Sissons, the former BBC and ITN newsreader and Question Time host, has died at the age of 77.

In June 1995 he presented a bulletin with the news that Prime Minister John Major had resigned as leader of the Conservative Party to prompt a leadership contest.

  • 02 Oct 2019
