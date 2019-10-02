Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson's speech at conference
Boris Johnson is addressing his party conference in Manchester.
It is his first speech at the event as prime minister.
He is expected to lay out his new Brexit plan, before submitting the new proposals to Brussels.
-
02 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window