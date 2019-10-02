'I've never flown like this before!'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I've never flown like this before!'

Stranded Thomas Cook passengers are being flown home as part of "Operation Matterhorn" - and some of them got upgraded.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 02 Oct 2019