How stranded Thomas Cook passengers get home

Operation Matterhorn: Thomas Cook customers fly home on an Airbus A380
After the travel agent Thomas Cook collapsed, hundreds of thousands of holidaymakers found themselves without return flights home.
In response, the Civil Aviation Authority launched the UK's largest peacetime repatriation operation, "Operation Matterhorn", to bring more than 150,000 people back to Britain.
BBC Transport Correspondent Tom Burridge met some of the people flying from Mallorca to Manchester on an Airbus A380 leased from Malaysia Airlines.
02 Oct 2019
