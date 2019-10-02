Some children drinking alcohol 'every day'

Media player
One in ten children had drunk alcohol in previous week - NHS survey.
Barrow-in-Furness is struggling to cope with under-age drinking. More children are admitted to hospital for alcohol consumption here than anywhere else in the UK.
NHS Digital figures suggest one in ten school children drink alcohol with nearly a quarter of 15-year-olds describing themselves as having recently been "drunk".
Reporter Fiona Trott, producer Lesley Day, Camera Phil Edwards, editing John Dyson.
02 Oct 2019
