Johnson: 'No interest to declare' over Arcuri

Johnson: 'No interest to declare' over Jennifer Arcuri

Boris Johnson has told Andrew Marr there was 'no interest to declare' over his links to US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri.

The Prime Minister has come under scrutiny from the Greater London Authority after it emerged Ms Arcuri's company received thousands of pounds in sponsorship grants while Mr Johnson was the Mayor of London.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is currently investigating whether or not the payments constitute a criminal offence of misconduct in public office.

  • 29 Sep 2019
