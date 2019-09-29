Johnson: 'No interest to declare' over Arcuri

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Johnson: 'No interest to declare' over Jennifer Arcuri
Boris Johnson has told Andrew Marr there was 'no interest to declare' over his links to US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri.
The Prime Minister has come under scrutiny from the Greater London Authority after it emerged Ms Arcuri's company received thousands of pounds in sponsorship grants while Mr Johnson was the Mayor of London.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is currently investigating whether or not the payments constitute a criminal offence of misconduct in public office.
-
29 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window