'Landmines are an unhealed scar of war'
Prince Harry walks through Angolan minefield

The Duke of Sussex has walked through a partially-cleared minefield in Angola to highlight the threat posed by landmines, 22 years after his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, visited a similar site.

Prince Harry wore body armour as he visited the ex-artillery base near the town of Dirico and set off a controlled explosion to destroy a mine.

  • 27 Sep 2019
