Munchetty on Trump 'go home' comment

The BBC has partially upheld a complaint about comments made BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty on 17 July.

She was found to have breached guidelines by criticising President Donald Trump after he said four female politicians should "go back" to "places from which they came".

The corporation said its editorial guidelines "do not allow for journalists to... give their opinions about the individual making the remarks or their motives for doing so - in this case President Trump".

This is the exchange with fellow presenter Dan Walker that sparked the complaint.