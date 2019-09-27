'MPs should be ashamed of themselves'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'MPs should be ashamed of themselves'

Campaigner Gina Miller says she watched goings-on in the commons on Wednesday in "total horror and disgust".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 27 Sep 2019