Archie meets Arch(bishop Tutu)

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Archie meets Archbishop Tutu
Baby Archie has met Archbishop Desmond while his parents Prince Harry and Meghan are on their tour of South Africa.
-
25 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window