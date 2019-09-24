'Parliament has not been prorogued'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Supreme Court rules Parliament's suspension as 'unlawful'

The unanimous ruling by all 11 justices was made earlier today that Parliament has not been prorogued.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 24 Sep 2019