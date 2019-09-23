Thomas Cook chief says he's 'deeply sorry'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thomas Cook collapses: Chief executive apologises
The chief executive of Thomas Cook has apologised to staff and customers after the holiday firm collapsed.
Last-minute negotiations aimed at saving the 178-year-old failed on Sunday night.
-
23 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window