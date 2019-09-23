Thomas Cook chief says he's 'deeply sorry'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thomas Cook collapses: Chief executive apologises

The chief executive of Thomas Cook has apologised to staff and customers after the holiday firm collapsed.

Last-minute negotiations aimed at saving the 178-year-old failed on Sunday night.

  • 23 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Thomas Cook crisis: 'People will not be stranded'