97-year-old veteran parachutes - again
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

WW2 veteran, 97, parachutes again over Arnhem

Sandy Cortmann first did it 75 years ago in the Battle of Arnhem during World War Two.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 21 Sep 2019