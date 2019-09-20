Media player
Climate protest: 'This is more important than a maths lesson'
Children's activist Fatima Ibrahim explain why they're taking part in a global climate strike day.
Hundreds of thousands of European schoolchildren have joined their peers from Australia, Asia and Africa in demonstrations.
A day of action by people of all ages will culminate in a rally outside the United Nations in New York.
20 Sep 2019
