Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drillminister's new song Choke highlights air pollution
Speaking on BBC Victoria Derbyshire Drillminister called for the government to act faster with air pollution.
His song explores the damages being done by climate change.
-
20 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window