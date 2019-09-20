'Urgent action now!' - Caroline Lucas MP

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Green Party MP Caroline Lucas addresses Climate strike protesters
Green Party MP Caroline Lucas has called for urgent action to tackle climate change.
The politician was speaking in central London at a rally for "climate strike" day. She said: "When your house is on fire... you don't call 999 and ask for a fire engine in 30 years' time."
-
20 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-49767151/green-party-mp-caroline-lucas-addresses-climate-strike-protestersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window