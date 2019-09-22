'Why we came to Stoke-on-Trent'

Video

Stoke-on-Trent's non-white British population has increased sharply in the past two decades, from 6.4% at the 2001 census to an estimated 20.2% in 2016.

Aida, Gabriella and Opelo all came to Stoke-on-Trent in recent years from other countries and told the BBC about their experiences.

They are part of a growing wave of people moving to the city's six towns from abroad, as was captured in a recent exhibition by Sam Ivin at the Potteries Art Gallery.

Film by Ellis Palmer

Get in touch

What are you proud of about the city and what are the stories you think we should tell more people about?

Have you got a question about Stoke-on-Trent you would like us to answer? You can use the tool below to submit your suggestions.

If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC News Website to submit your question on this topic.

For more information about We Are Stoke-on-Trent follow #BBCWeAreStokeonTrent on social media. You can also email us wearestokeontrent@bbc.co.uk