RuPaul's Drag Race UK hits the pink carpet
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

RuPaul's Drag Race UK hits the pink carpet

After 11 seasons in the US, the UK version of RuPaul's Drag Race launched with a pink carpet event

The contestants gave some insights into the show's unique lingo.

  • 18 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Meet the drag queen with a difference