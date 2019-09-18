Brexit: What happened on Tuesday?

Video

The Supreme Court is hearing competing arguments about the legality of the prime minister's suspension of Parliament.

The most senior judge in the UK said the case raised "a serious and difficult question of law" as the 11 judges decide whether advice Boris Johnson gave to the Queen about prorogation was lawful.

Mark Easton explains what happened on Tuesday.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.