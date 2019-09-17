Royal Mint reinvented
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Royal Mint makes jewellery as people go cashless

As people are using less cash, the Royal Mint has expanded its offering by turning to jewellery making.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 17 Sep 2019