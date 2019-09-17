'I can't believe we did it'
Sarah Thomas on swimming English Channel four times non-stop

American woman Sarah Thomas has become the first person to swim the English Channel four times non-stop.

The 37-year-old began the epic challenge in the early hours of Sunday and finished after more than 54 hours.

