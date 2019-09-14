'I think most people have no idea about afro hair'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

World Afro Day: Kids takeover for Big Hair Assembly

Children from across the world are being educated about afro hair through The Big Hair Assembly.

The event took place at schools around the globe on Friday, ahead of World Afro Day on Sunday.

The awareness day aims to celebrate afro hair, and change negative attitudes towards afro hair.

Produced by Simone Stewart

  • 14 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Teaching how to care for afro hair