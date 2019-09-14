'I think most people have no idea about afro hair'

Media player
World Afro Day: Kids takeover for Big Hair Assembly
Children from across the world are being educated about afro hair through The Big Hair Assembly.
The event took place at schools around the globe on Friday, ahead of World Afro Day on Sunday.
The awareness day aims to celebrate afro hair, and change negative attitudes towards afro hair.
Produced by Simone Stewart
14 Sep 2019
