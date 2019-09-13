'My sister was killed by her partner'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chiyvonne Shennan explains how her sister fell victim to a killer

Chiyvonne Shennan's sister Cherylee was murdered in 2014 by her boyfriend who had killed a previous partner.

She told BBC Breakfast how her sister had been unaware of the full extent of his history.

The family's solicitor Sarah Ricca said more needs to be done to ensure the safety of women who enter into relationships with violent offenders.

  • 13 Sep 2019
Go to next video: 'She always knew what to say to make you feel special'