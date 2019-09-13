'My sister was killed by her partner'

Media player
Chiyvonne Shennan explains how her sister fell victim to a killer
Chiyvonne Shennan's sister Cherylee was murdered in 2014 by her boyfriend who had killed a previous partner.
She told BBC Breakfast how her sister had been unaware of the full extent of his history.
The family's solicitor Sarah Ricca said more needs to be done to ensure the safety of women who enter into relationships with violent offenders.
