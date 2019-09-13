'She always knew what to say to make you feel special'
Luz Margory Isaza Villegas was murdered in January 2019 by her husband Alberto Giraldo-Tascon, after years of domestic abuse.

Their son, Julian Giraldo, spoke to the BBC about his mother, and read out the impact statement he made in court.

