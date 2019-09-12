DPP tells rape victims: 'Do not be deterred'

Video

The number of people investigated for rape and subsequently convicted has fallen to its lowest level since records began more than a decade ago.

Director of Public Prosecutions Max Hill says he "would be worried" by the figures if he were a victim of sexual violence, but tells those affected not to be deterred from contacting police.

