Change to student visas 'a win for UK' - Leadsom

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Change to student visas 'a win for UK' - Andrea Leadsom
Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom says government proposals to allow international students to stay in the UK for two years after graduating is "a real win" for the UK's economy.
The move reverses a decision made in 2012 by then home secretary Theresa May that forced overseas students to leave four months after finishing a degree.
-
11 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window