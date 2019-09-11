Homophobic hate crime charges fall as reports soar

Video

Fewer people are being prosecuted for homophobic hate crime, despite police calling on victims to come forward.

A BBC Radio 5 Live investigation found the numbers of people reporting such crimes across the UK more than doubled in the last five years to more than 13,000.

Charges or court summons fell by 10% during the same period.

The National Police Chiefs Council said those cases often involved a lack of witnesses and evidence.

Originally broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.