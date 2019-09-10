Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Geoffrey Boycott's honour 'should be taken away'
Theresa May's decision to knight Geoffrey Boycott has been criticised by domestic abuse charities following his conviction for assaulting his girlfriend in 1998.
Adina Claire, co-acting chief executive of Women's Aid, says the honour should be taken away from the former England cricket captain.
-
10 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window