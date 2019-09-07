'You sold the drugs that killed my daughter'

Video

Doug Shipsey's 21-year-old daughter Bethany died after taking an overdose of diet pills containing dinitrophenol (DNP) in 2017.

The BBC's Adina Campbell accompanied him to Ukraine, where it's not illegal to produce or sell DNP. He wanted to confront the man who he believed sold her the drugs online.

DNP is a highly toxic fat-burning substance widely available online, but in the UK it's illegal to sell for human consumption.