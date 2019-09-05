Princess Charlotte arrives for first day at school

Media player
Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school in London
The four-year-old, who is fourth in line to the throne, was greeted by the head teacher at Thomas's Battersea in south west London.
She arrived with her brother, Prince George, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
05 Sep 2019
