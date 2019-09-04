Election like 'offer of apple to Snow White'
Corbyn: Election like 'offer of apple to Snow White'

The leader of the opposition has rejected the idea of an election until after Brexit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for an early election after a bill blocking a no-deal Brexit was passed by MPs.

  04 Sep 2019
