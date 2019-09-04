Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Corbyn: Election like 'offer of apple to Snow White'
The leader of the opposition has rejected the idea of an election until after Brexit.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called for an early election after a bill blocking a no-deal Brexit was passed by MPs.
-
04 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window