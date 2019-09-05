'Treated like animals' by slavery gang

Video

A ruthless gang that lured victims from Poland to the UK is believed to have enslaved around 300 vulnerable people.

Members of the gang lured their victims to the West Midlands with false promises of free travel, accommodation and jobs paying £300 a week, but the slaves were held captive in squalid conditions, some having to wash in canals and eat from skips.

Eight members of the gang who are thought to have made £2m cashing in on the misery of others are now behind bars.

Panorama, The Hunt for Britain's Slave Gangs, Thursday 5 September at 21:00 on BBC One.