Shane Warne on Brexit: 'Get on with it'

Video

Shane Warne has said that the UK should just "get on with" Brexit, telling the Today programme: "Boris is good, everyone's great, it's a great country".

Asked if the Ashes could be a distraction from Brexit, the former Australian leg-spinner said that as an "outsider" he was amused by suggestions "people didn't know what they were voting for" in the 2016 EU referendum.

He spoke to Today ahead of the fourth Ashes Test, in a week where the government is taking on the Commons over no-deal Brexit and a possible general election.