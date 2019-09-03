Media player
John Bercow: I will facilitate the House of Commons, 'do or die'
The leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, questioned John Bercow's decision to allow the emergency Brexit debate to have an amendable motion.
The Speaker responded by stating his attitude is "simply to seek to facilitate the house... and I will do that to the best of my ability, to coin a phrase 'do or die'."
03 Sep 2019
