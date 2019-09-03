Brexit: Putney and Yorkshire voters express frustration
Voters in Putney and Wakefield, West Yorkshire have expressed their views on a possible general election.

MPs will vote tonight on whether to stop a no-deal Brexit. In such a case, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will call a general election for 14 October.

The government currently has no working majority in Parliament.

