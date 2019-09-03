The rise of vegan fast food

Video

From meat-free burgers to sausage rolls, vegan foods are growing in popularity.

One in six food products launched in the UK in 2018 claimed to be vegan or free of animal ingredients - more than in any other country, according to market research company Mintel.

A range of new offerings, and the involvement of big brands, has meant more options for consumers and the emergence of vegan fast food.

What's behind the trend, and is there such a thing as vegan 'junk food'?

Video journalist: Aisha Doherty