Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fake-meat and fries: The rise of vegan fast food
From meat-free burgers to sausage rolls, vegan foods are growing in popularity.
One in six food products launched in the UK in 2018 claimed to be vegan or free of animal ingredients - more than in any other country, according to market research company Mintel.
A range of new offerings, and the involvement of big brands, has meant more options for consumers and the emergence of vegan fast food.
What's behind the trend, and is there such a thing as vegan 'junk food'?
Video journalist: Aisha Doherty
-
03 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window