Clashes in Glasgow following Govan demonstrations

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Clashes after Irish Unity march and counter protest in Glasgow
Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon has condemned violence that broke out at an Irish Unity march in Glasgow as "utterly unacceptable".
Riot police, mounted officers, a helicopter and dog units were called in when the march in Govan was met by hundreds of counter protesters.
Glasgow City Council condemned "morons intent on bringing mayhem to the streets" and said it wanted fewer marches in the city.
Read the full story here.
-
31 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-49535450/clashes-after-irish-unity-march-and-counter-protest-in-glasgowRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window