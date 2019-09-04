'I was homeless... now I'm fire chief'

Video

Sabrina Cohen-Hatton has just taken charge of West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

It's a long way from her life as a teenager, when she became homeless for two years after a family crisis.

Ms Cohen-Hatton has risen through the ranks to the top of the service, during which time she was also able to complete a PhD.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.