'I was homeless... now I'm fire chief'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I was homeless for two years, now I'm fire chief'
Sabrina Cohen-Hatton has just taken charge of West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.
It's a long way from her life as a teenager, when she became homeless for two years after a family crisis.
Ms Cohen-Hatton has risen through the ranks to the top of the service, during which time she was also able to complete a PhD.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
04 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window